Donald Trump Makes History as First U.S. President to Attend Super Bowl in Person

Donald Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Attend Super Bowl in Person

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl in person, despite his complicated relationship with the National Football League (NFL). The president was spotted in the stands of the Superdome in New Orleans, where he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce commented on Trump’s presence, stating, “I think it’s a great honor, regardless of who the president is.”

During a pre-game interview with Fox News, Trump praised Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying, “I suppose when a quarterback wins this much, I have to support Kansas City.” The interview, recorded on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, aired as part of the Super Bowl pre-game show.

When informed that he would be the first president to attend a Super Bowl, Trump expressed surprise, saying, “I would have assumed many presidents had attended before. I thought it would be good for the country to have the president at the game. It’s an iconic day.”

Trump attended the game as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner and businesswoman Gayle Benson. While at the stadium, he was photographed with the honorary coin toss participants, including family members of victims of the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police officials, and emergency responders.

Sitting next to his daughter Ivanka Trump, the president saluted the screen during the National Anthem, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd. However, Trump left the stadium before halftime, missing Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

Super Bowl LIX Crowd Erupts as President Trump Takes Over the Jumbotron During National Anthem 🇺🇸🏈 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Dg5RnJJN1z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 9, 2025

President Donald Trump meets the families of the victims and first responders from the January 1st terrorist attack in New Orleans. #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/jqPRI6Oyf0 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025