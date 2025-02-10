back to top
Greek Edition

Donald Trump Makes History as First U.S. President to Attend Super Bowl in Person

Trump Watches Chiefs vs. Eagles at the Superdome, Praises Patrick Mahomes in Pre-Game Interview

By Hit Channel
In
Varius
Donald Trump attending Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome

Donald Trump Becomes First Sitting U.S. President to Attend Super Bowl in Person

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl in person, despite his complicated relationship with the National Football League (NFL). The president was spotted in the stands of the Superdome in New Orleans, where he watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce commented on Trump’s presence, stating, “I think it’s a great honor, regardless of who the president is.”

During a pre-game interview with Fox News, Trump praised Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying, “I suppose when a quarterback wins this much, I have to support Kansas City.” The interview, recorded on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, aired as part of the Super Bowl pre-game show.

- Advertisement -

When informed that he would be the first president to attend a Super Bowl, Trump expressed surprise, saying, “I would have assumed many presidents had attended before. I thought it would be good for the country to have the president at the game. It’s an iconic day.”

Trump attended the game as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner and businesswoman Gayle Benson. While at the stadium, he was photographed with the honorary coin toss participants, including family members of victims of the New Year’s Eve terrorist attack on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police officials, and emergency responders.

Sitting next to his daughter Ivanka Trump, the president saluted the screen during the National Anthem, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd. However, Trump left the stadium before halftime, missing Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Stuns New Orleans Crowd

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, February 10, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved