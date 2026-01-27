TikTok Avoids US Ban With Majority American-Owned Deal

After years of political brinkmanship, court drama, and doomsday countdowns in comment sections, TikTok just pulled off its biggest save yet. The short-form video giant has finalized a deal to create a majority American-owned joint venture, effectively neutralizing the threat of a nationwide U.S. ban and locking in its future for more than 200 million American users.

Call it the most important remix in TikTok’s history.

The Deal That Stops the Ban

- Advertisement -

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance confirmed the agreement on Thursday, announcing the creation of TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. The new entity will oversee U.S. user data, the app’s backend, and the all-powerful recommendation algorithm.

Ownership is the headline here.

American and global investors will control 80.1% of the venture, while ByteDance retains a 19.9% stake, neatly sliding under the legal threshold set by U.S. lawmakers.

Three heavyweight managing investors anchor the deal:

Oracle

Silver Lake

MGX

Each holds a 15% stake, joined by a long list of institutional and private investors, including the Dell Family Office, Alpha Wave Partners, Revolution, and NJJ Capital.

Translation: TikTok stays online, but Washington gets the keys.

Who’s Running the Show

Leadership has been carefully chosen to calm regulators and Wall Street alike. Former TikTok USDS exec Adam Presser steps in as CEO, with Will Farrell appointed Chief Security Officer. TikTok CEO Shou Chew remains on the board, continuing to oversee TikTok’s global strategy.

- Advertisement -

This isn’t a hostile takeover. It’s a controlled handoff.

Algorithm, Data, and the Oracle Factor

At the heart of the deal sits the algorithm, TikTok’s most valuable and controversial asset. According to the company, the U.S. version of TikTok will retrain, test, and update its recommendation system using only U.S. user data, all secured within Oracle’s U.S.-based cloud infrastructure.

The joint venture will act as the backend operator for the American app, handling cybersecurity, data protection, and content systems. This directly addresses long-standing fears that U.S. user data could be accessed from China.

For regulators, this is the firewall they’ve been demanding since 2020.

Political Green Light

In a rare moment of bipartisan alignment, a White House official confirmed that both U.S. and Chinese governments signed off on the deal. Former President Donald Trump praised the agreement on social media, calling the investors “Great American Patriots” and even thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for approving it.

Yes, that really happened.

The irony is hard to miss. Trump originally pushed to ban TikTok during his first presidency. Now, with over 16 million followers on the platform, he credits TikTok with boosting his political reach. The White House itself launched an official TikTok account last year, quietly admitting what everyone already knew: the app is too culturally embedded to ignore.

What This Means

TikTok isn’t just surviving. It’s evolving into a uniquely American-operated platform with global DNA. The deal sets a new precedent for how foreign-owned tech companies can operate in the U.S. without triggering national security alarms.

For creators, fans, and brands, the takeaway is simple:

TikTok stays. The feed keeps scrolling. The culture keeps moving.

Due to concerns that U.S. user data could be accessed by the Chinese government through ByteDance.

American and global investors own 80.1% of the U.S. joint venture, with ByteDance retaining 19.9%.

The algorithm will be retrained and managed using U.S. user data inside Oracle’s U.S. cloud.