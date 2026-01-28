A. G. Cook Drops “Residue” From The Moment Soundtrack

A. G. Cook is not done reshaping pop’s nervous system.

The producer mastermind behind Charli XCX’s Brat has just dropped “Residue,” a new track lifted from the soundtrack of The Moment, the upcoming film directed by Aidan Zamiri and starring Charli XCX herself. The full score, titled The Moment (The Score), arrives Friday, January 30, and yes, Cook handled the entire thing front to back.

If Brat felt like a cultural detonation, “Residue” is the aftershock.

Club DNA, Rave Memory

Sonically, “Residue” leans hard into club electronics and rave textures. It’s sweaty, mechanical, slightly unhinged. Think strobes at 4 a.m., bass rattling your ribs, identity dissolving on the dancefloor. This isn’t background score music. It’s confrontational. Physical.

Cook has always blurred the line between pop and experimental electronics, but here he lets the club instincts breathe. No polish for radio. No apologies either.

The Video: Brat Era, Multiplied

Directed once again by Aidan Zamiri, the video feels like a warped mirror of the Brat era. Charli XCX appears as the central figure, only to be swallowed by an army of clones. Same hair. Same energy. No escape.

The visuals playfully reference and mock Charli’s own pop mythology, flashing phrases like “I never go home,” “Keep Bumping That,” “It’s over,” and “Just do it on repeat.” It’s self-aware pop deconstruction, TikTok-brained and fashion-week coded.

And just when you think it can’t get more internet-core, Kylie Jenner slides in to close the video. Casual. Inevitable. Internet-breaking by design.

A. G. Cook is proving that film scoring doesn’t have to mean dialing things down. Instead, he’s pulling cinema deeper into club culture, into pop’s messier, louder corners. The Moment feels less like a traditional score and more like an extension of the Brat universe, where identity fractures, repetition becomes ritual, and pop iconography eats itself.

For Charli XCX, it’s another step in turning her pop persona into something modular, meme-ready, and deliberately unstable. For Cook, it’s further proof that he’s one of the most influential producers of this era, quietly rewriting the rules from behind the boards.