Paul McCartney Announces Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run

Paul McCartney is set to revisit his Wings era with a brand-new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, scheduled for release on November 4, 2025. Edited by historian Ted Widmer, the book offers an intimate, first-hand account of the band’s journey, told by McCartney, key band members, and family.

Formed in 1971 after the breakup of The Beatles, Wings became a defining part of McCartney’s post-Beatles career, producing seven studio albums and achieving four consecutive Billboard 200 No. 1s. McCartney reflects on the band’s turbulent yet rewarding rise:

“Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times. There were difficult moments when I questioned everything, but as we got better, I thought, ‘OK, this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a great band and make an impact in a new way.”

The book is structured around nine Wings albums, beginning with 1971’s Ram and including 1976’s Wings Over America. It features 150 black-and-white photographs, many never seen before, and recounts iconic moments, such as:

Surviving a robbery in Nigeria

Playing surprise university gigs

Touring in a sheared-off double-decker bus with their children

“Wings was about love, family, friendship, and artistic growth, often in the face of adversity,” says Widmer. “It was a joy to relive their madcap adventures and compile this history.”

The book follows the 50th anniversary reissue of Band on the Run and the 2024 release of One Hand Clapping. A 50th-anniversary edition of Venus and Mars is also set to drop on March 21, 2025.

For McCartney fans, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run offers a rare and personal glimpse into a bold new chapter of his career beyond The Beatles.