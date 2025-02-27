back to top
Greek Edition

Paul McCartney Announces Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run

A Personal Look at Life After The Beatles, Told by McCartney Himself

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Paul McCartney announces new album plans

Paul McCartney is set to revisit his Wings era with a brand-new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, scheduled for release on November 4, 2025. Edited by historian Ted Widmer, the book offers an intimate, first-hand account of the band’s journey, told by McCartney, key band members, and family.

Formed in 1971 after the breakup of The Beatles, Wings became a defining part of McCartney’s post-Beatles career, producing seven studio albums and achieving four consecutive Billboard 200 No. 1s. McCartney reflects on the band’s turbulent yet rewarding rise:

“Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times. There were difficult moments when I questioned everything, but as we got better, I thought, ‘OK, this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a great band and make an impact in a new way.”

- Advertisement -

The book is structured around nine Wings albums, beginning with 1971’s Ram and including 1976’s Wings Over America. It features 150 black-and-white photographs, many never seen before, and recounts iconic moments, such as:

  • Surviving a robbery in Nigeria
  • Playing surprise university gigs
  • Touring in a sheared-off double-decker bus with their children

“Wings was about love, family, friendship, and artistic growth, often in the face of adversity,” says Widmer. “It was a joy to relive their madcap adventures and compile this history.”

The book follows the 50th anniversary reissue of Band on the Run and the 2024 release of One Hand Clapping. A 50th-anniversary edition of Venus and Mars is also set to drop on March 21, 2025.

For McCartney fans, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run offers a rare and personal glimpse into a bold new chapter of his career beyond The Beatles.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, February 27, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved