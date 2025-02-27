Bob Dylan Surprises Fans by Posting Machine Gun Kelly Performance

Of all the videos Bob Dylan could have shared on Instagram, he unexpectedly posted a clip of Machine Gun Kelly performing his track “Almost” from the 2015 mixtape Fuck It. The footage, taken at Park Ave CDs, a record store in Orlando, Florida, left both fans and MGK himself in shock.

The post appeared between clips of the 1946 film The Best Years of Our Lives and a historical segment on American outlaw Frank James, making it even more puzzling. While it’s unclear why Dylan (or his team) chose this specific performance, it’s evident that they appreciate the raw energy MGK brought to the stage.

MGK’s Reaction

Machine Gun Kelly, who has previously expressed his admiration for Bob Dylan, received the news while working on his upcoming album. The timing couldn’t have been more surreal for him:

“I was questioning everything—’Am I on the right path? Is this the right direction for the album?’ Then someone tells me Bob Dylan just posted a video of me. I thought, ‘It must be another Bob Dylan or something.’ But no, it was really him.”

Reflecting on the unexpected moment, MGK took it as a powerful sign:

“The greatest master of doing the exact opposite of what people expect just randomly posted a video of me rapping in a vinyl store. I was like, ‘What the hell, trust the signs that come your way.’ It was incredible. I’m grateful. It was totally random.”

For fans of both artists, the post is a fascinating crossover—uniting a folk rock legend with a genre-blending rapper in a way no one saw coming.