Pearl Jam Extends Dark Matter Tour with 2025 U.S. Dates

Pearl Jam Announces 2025 U.S. Tour Dates for Dark Matter

Pearl Jam is set to hit the road again in 2025 to continue their Dark Matter tour. The iconic grunge band will kick off their U.S. dates on April 24th in Hollywood, Florida, before wrapping up on May 18th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The tour supports Dark Matter, Pearl Jam’s critically acclaimed album released in April 2024, the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton. The band recently completed an international leg of the tour, performing across nine countries and 25 cities. Eddie Vedder, who also released his solo album Earthling in 2022, will rejoin bandmates Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron for this new series of performances.

Tickets for the U.S. shows will be available via the “Artist Presale” hosted by Ticketmaster, with an exclusive Ten Club presale for members already underway. Fans can expect support acts to be announced soon.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and get ready to experience Pearl Jam live.

Pearl Jam | Dark Matter U.S. Tour 2025

April 24 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 26 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

May 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

For presale info and Ten Club memberships, visit PearlJam.com/Ten-Club.