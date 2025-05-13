Kali Uchis Announces First Arena Tour Following Intimate New Album Sincerely

Kali Uchis is stepping into a new era — and bigger venues. The Colombian-American star has officially announced The Sincerely, Tour, her first-ever headlining arena tour, in support of her deeply personal new album Sincerely, which dropped on May 9.

Presented by Live Nation, the 24-date North American tour will begin on August 14 in Portland, Oregon, and wrap on September 25 in Denver, Colorado. Along the way, Uchis will perform at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden (Sep. 11) and The Kia Forum (Aug. 20). Joining her on the road are soul revivalists Thee Sacred Souls, adding an even more lush and soulful dimension to the tour’s atmosphere.

The tour mirrors the emotional landscape of her new album, which Uchis describes as her “most intimate and vulnerable body of work to date.” With tracks like “Sunshine & Rain…” and “ILYSMIH,” and the newly released video for “All I Can Say,” Sincerely explores themes of love, healing, and self-discovery through rich sonic layers blending R&B, soul, pop, and Latin influences.

Tickets for The Sincerely, Tour go on presale starting Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales beginning Friday, May 16, available through Kali Uchis’ official website.

This marks a major milestone for Uchis, whose rise from cult favorite to arena-filling headliner has been marked by genre-defying albums like Isolation and Orquídeas. With Sincerely, she invites fans even deeper into her world — and now, onto her biggest stage yet.

Sincerely, tour dates:

08-14 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08-15 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08-18 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

08-20 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

08-23 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

08-24 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

08-27 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

08-28 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

08-30 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

08-31 Austin, TX – Moody Center

09-02 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09-04 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

09-05 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

09-07 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

09-08 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

09-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09-14 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09-16 Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

09-17 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

09-19 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09-20 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09-23 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-25 Denver, CO – Ball Arena