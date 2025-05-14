Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Concert Film

Queens of the Stone Age are descending beneath the surface — literally — for one of their most surreal and intimate performances yet. The band has announced Alive in the Catacombs, a concert film and forthcoming live album capturing their semi-acoustic set recorded deep within the Catacombs of Paris in July 2024.

Directed by Thomas Rames, the performance will premiere June 5 via the band’s official website. Shot in one of the world’s most haunting locations — a 200-mile ossuary built from the remains of several million people — the film blends the band’s gritty sonic identity with eerie reverence for its surroundings.

Frontman Josh Homme, who underwent emergency surgery shortly before the recording, described the space as the true conductor of the experience. “That space dictates everything,” Homme explained. “It’s in charge. You do what you’re told when you’re in there.”

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by a three-piece string section, the band performed a stripped-down set with no overdubs or edits, capturing not only the music but also the natural ambiance — dripping water, echoing chambers, and heavy silence. The atmospheric lighting and minimalist arrangements highlight the emotional weight of the location and the songs themselves.

According to Hélène Furminieux of Les Catacombes de Paris, the performance offered a “sensitive interpretation” of the underground space, noting the introspective power it evokes.

The film follows Queens of the Stone Age’s history of performing in unusual underground locations, including their 2007 salt mine concert in Germany, which remains unreleased.

Alive in the Catacombs will be available to rent or purchase online, with an audio-only version expected in the coming weeks. For fans, it’s a rare chance to witness QOTSA at their most vulnerable — and most atmospheric.