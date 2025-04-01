Kali Uchis is officially stepping into a new musical chapter with the release of her dreamy single, “Sunshine & Rain.” The track marks the beginning of the era for her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Sincerely, set to drop on May 9 under her new label, Capitol Records.

With smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics, “Sunshine & Rain” showcases Uchis’ signature ethereal sound while delivering a poignant promise of loyalty and devotion. The song’s lush production and Uchis’ delicate vocals create an intimate listening experience that reflects her artistic evolution.

Uchis first teased Sincerely in March with a mesmerizing social media video and a heartfelt letter to her fans. In the note, she reassured them that despite her brief absence, new music was on the horizon. The announcement also confirmed her transition to Capitol Records following its merger with Interscope, while maintaining the creative team behind her last two critically acclaimed albums, Red Moon in Venus and Orquídeas.

- Advertisement -

Expressing her gratitude, Uchis thanked her supporters and team, acknowledging the quiet but steady journey she has taken throughout her career. “I have infinite gratitude for my silent ascent over the years, and I’m incredibly excited for what’s next,” she shared.

With Sincerely on the way and “Sunshine & Rain” setting the tone, Kali Uchis is poised to make another impactful statement in the music world. Fans can now watch the enchanting music video and immerse themselves in the first glimpse of this new era.