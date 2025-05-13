Oasis Confirm No New Music as Reunion Tour Gears Up for Global Victory Lap

Oasis fans hoping for new material will have to settle for nostalgia, as co-manager Alec McKinlay has officially confirmed there are no plans for a new album. As the legendary Britpop icons prepare to kick off their long-awaited 2025 reunion tour on July 4 in Cardiff, this global run will serve purely as a celebratory farewell to their monumental catalog.

“This is very much the last time around,” McKinlay told Music Week, echoing Noel Gallagher’s stance. “It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them—or at least for some of them to.” Despite past social media teasing from Liam Gallagher hinting at new tracks, McKinlay shut down all rumors: “No, there’s no plan for any new music.”

The 41-date world tour sold out in record time, with overwhelming international demand. “We could have sold out half-a-dozen Rose Bowls in Pasadena and probably eight MetLife Stadiums in New York in a day,” McKinlay revealed. “The global reaction was way beyond expectations.”

Rehearsals are set to begin this month, with the Gallagher brothers preparing to take the stage together for the first time in over a decade. The full setlist has already been locked in, according to Liam, who also confirmed fan-favorite “Hey Now” won’t be included: “Don’t take it personally and call me hurty names,” he joked on social media.

Oasis released their last album, Dig Out Your Soul, in 2008. Now, 17 years later, their 2025 tour will be a one-time-only celebration of their iconic discography. With no new music in the pipeline, fans can expect a high-energy, emotionally charged victory lap from one of the most defining bands of the ’90s.