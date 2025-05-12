CBGB Festival 2025 Brings Punk’s Legacy Back to Life with Jack White, Iggy Pop & Sex Pistols

Nearly 20 years after CBGB’s legendary East Village club shut its doors, punk’s spiritual home is making a thunderous return—at least for a day. The CBGB Festival 2025 is set for September 27 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, reviving the raw energy of punk’s birthplace with a blistering one-day event.

Presented in partnership with The Bowery Presents, the festival is headlined by Jack White, Iggy Pop (marking his first New York show in over a decade), and a reformed Sex Pistols—this time with Frank Carter replacing John Lydon on vocals. Across three stages, 21 acts will perform, blending punk’s originators with fierce new voices.

The lineup includes heavy hitters like Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, The Damned, Marky Ramone, Melvins, and Cro-Mags, alongside next-gen punk firebrands like The Linda Lindas, Pinkshift, Scowl, Destroy Boys, and Angel Du$t.

In addition to nonstop music, the festival promises immersive CBGB installations, including the original bar and stage, plus local food, vintage and new merch, and a gritty Brooklyn backdrop true to the CBGB ethos.

Presale registration is now open, with tickets available May 15 at 10 AM ET (presale) and May 16 at 10 AM ET (general public). A special “Young Punk” GA ticket will also be offered in person only to NYC residents under 25 for $73—a nod to the club’s founding year, 1973—at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 17 at 12 PM. Only 350 tickets will be available, matching CBGB’s original capacity.

More than just a concert, the CBGB Festival 2025 is a raucous tribute to punk’s unbreakable spirit—and a glimpse into the future of rebellion.

Full Lineup:

Iggy Pop

Jack White

Sex Pistols

The Damned

Johnny Marr

Lunachicks

Marky Ramone

Angel Du$t

Cro-Mags

Destroy Boys

Gorilla Biscuits

Lambrini Girls

The Linda Lindas

Melvins

Murphy’s Law

Scowl

Teen Mortgage

Lip Critic

Pinkshift

Soul Glo

YHWH Nailgun