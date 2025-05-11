Motörhead Legend Lemmy Honored with Ashes-Filled Statue in Hometown

Lemmy Kilmister, the legendary Motörhead frontman, has been permanently immortalized in a place close to his roots — both literally and symbolically.

On Friday, in his birthplace of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, a striking statue of Lemmy was unveiled in front of a passionate crowd of fans. Crafted by renowned sculptor Andy Edwards — best known for his Beatles monument in Liverpool — the life-sized bronze figure captures Lemmy in full stage command, bass guitar in hand, defiant and eternal.

But this tribute goes beyond mere metal and artistry. Inside the statue are some of Lemmy’s ashes, in accordance with his final wishes. It’s the latest act of remembrance in the “Lemmy Forever!” movement, which has placed parts of his ashes at locations dear to him, including Stringfellows gentlemen’s club in London.

- Advertisement -

Fans traveled from across the UK and beyond to attend the emotional ceremony. Leather jackets, denim vests, and Lemmy’s unmistakable cowboy hat were everywhere. Some fans even arrived in full Lemmy regalia. And of course, a toast in his honor was raised at the nearest pub — Lemmy wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lemmy, born Ian Fraser Kilmister, co-founded Motörhead in 1975 after parting ways with Hawkwind. With albums like the genre-defining Ace of Spades (1980), he helped shape the face of British heavy metal, inspiring generations of musicians with his no-compromise attitude and gravel-voiced charisma.

Lemmy passed away in 2015 at age 70, just days after a cancer diagnosis. His funeral drew rock royalty — from Dave Grohl and Slash to Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo — all paying tribute to a man who lived fast, played louder, and left a permanent mark on rock history.

Now, in Stoke-on-Trent, he stands again — and this time, he’s never leaving.