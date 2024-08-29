Oasis Adds Three New Dates to 2025 Reunion Tour: Ticket Prices and Sale Details

Due to unprecedented demand, Oasis has announced three additional dates for their 2025 reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25, in the UK. The new shows will take place on July 16 at Manchester’s Heaton Park, July 30 at London’s Wembley Stadium, and August 12 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. Tickets for these newly added concerts will go on sale at 9am BST/8am IST on Saturday, August 31.

As fans eagerly await the chance to see Oasis live, the band has released detailed ticket pricing information for the upcoming shows. Here’s a breakdown of the prices for the UK and Ireland concerts:

General Admission Standing: £150 (approximately $188 USD)

£150 (approximately $188 USD) Seating Prices: Vary by section, with tickets priced at £73, £100.50, £128, £166.50, and £205 (approximately $92 to $256 USD).

In addition to standard tickets, Oasis is offering premium packages for fans who want an enhanced concert experience:

Standing Premium Package: £215 (around $270 USD), includes limited edition merchandise and a commemorative bracelet.

£215 (around $270 USD), includes limited edition merchandise and a commemorative bracelet. Seating Premium Package: £270 (around $340 USD), also includes exclusive merchandise and a commemorative bracelet.

For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, the Pre-Show Party & Exhibition Fan Packages are available:

Standing Package: £455 (about $570 USD)

£455 (about $570 USD) Seating Package: £505 (around $633 USD)

These packages include access to a pre-show party, a private Oasis exhibition, collectible items, and more. There are also similar packages without the pre-show party, priced at £355 ($445 USD) for standing and £405 ($507 USD) for seating.

For the Heaton Park concerts in Manchester, ticket prices are slightly different due to the unique venue:

General Admission Standing: £148.50 (approximately $186 USD)

£148.50 (approximately $186 USD) Hospitality Upgrade: £268.50 (around $336 USD), includes access to a hospitality area with premium restrooms, a chill-out zone, and bar access.

The Pre-Show Party & Exhibition Fan Package at Heaton Park is priced at £453.50 ($568 USD), while the Merchandise & Exhibition Fan Package without the party is available for £353.50 ($443 USD).

With tickets expected to sell out rapidly, fans are encouraged to secure their spots as soon as possible. Due to the overwhelming interest, presale registration has been extended until 10 AM BST tomorrow. Additionally, Oasis has confirmed that these will be the only UK dates for 2025, with no appearances at Glastonbury or other festivals. However, there are hints of a potential expansion of the tour to the United States, Canada, and Mexico later in the year.

Oasis’ 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

JULY

04 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

05 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11 – Manchester, Heaton Park

12 – Manchester, Heaton Park

16 – Manchester, Heaton Park – new date

19 – Manchester, Heaton Park

20 – Manchester, Heaton Park

25 – London, Wembley Stadium

26 – London, Wembley Stadium

30 – London, Wembley Stadium – new date

AUGUST

02 – London, Wembley Stadium

03 – London, Wembley Stadium

08 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

09 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – new date

16 – Dublin, Croke Park

17 – Dublin, Croke Park