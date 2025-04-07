Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dies at 70 After Private Battle With Cancer

The music world is mourning the loss of Clem Burke, legendary drummer and founding member of Blondie, who died on Sunday (April 6) at the age of 70 following a private battle with cancer. The news was confirmed in a heartfelt statement shared by Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein on April 7, calling Burke “the heartbeat of Blondie.”

“Clem was not just a drummer,” they wrote. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable… His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Born Clement Anthony Bozewski in Bayonne, New Jersey on November 24, 1954, Burke joined Blondie in 1975 and remained a driving force behind the band’s success from their punk beginnings to international stardom. His dynamic, high-energy drumming can be heard on every Blondie album—from their 1976 self-titled debut to the chart-topping Parallel Lines (1978) and their final studio release with him, 2017’s Pollinator.

Known for his powerful yet versatile style—equal parts Keith Moon and Ringo Starr—Burke helped shape hits like “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “The Tide Is High,” and “Rapture.” He was behind the kit during Blondie’s iconic rise in New York’s punk scene, playing storied venues like CBGB alongside bands like The Ramones, Talking Heads, and Television.

Even during Blondie’s hiatus from 1982 to 1997, Burke never slowed down. He famously filled in as a Ramone (under the moniker Elvis Ramone), performed with The Romantics, and recorded with a staggering list of icons, including Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, Eurythmics, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, and the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones. He even formed multiple punk supergroups like Chequered Past and The International Swingers, further proving his enduring impact on rock music.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 with Blondie and awarded the NME’s Godlike Genius Award in 2014, Burke’s accolades reflect a lifetime of music that cut across generations and genres. He described himself as a “Rock & Roll survivalist,” driven by passion rather than fame.

In one of his final interviews, Burke reflected on his love for the craft: “With drumming, you kind of have to keep doing it. You don’t really wanna lose your chops… You help people out by playing with them, and they help you keep your abilities together.”

Chris Stein added on social media, “He loved doing what he did. He lived his dream.”

Clem Burke’s final performance with Blondie was at Northern Ireland’s Belsonic Festival in summer 2023. He is remembered not only for his technical brilliance but also for his unwavering dedication, generosity, and unmistakable joy on stage.

Blondie’s tribute sums it up best: “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.”

RIP, Dr. Burke — your beat lives on.