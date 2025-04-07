Gang of Four’s Dave Allen Dies at 69

Dave Allen, the acclaimed bassist and founding member of the influential post-punk band Gang of Four, has passed away at the age of 69. The news was shared by the band’s drummer Hugo Burnham, who revealed that Allen had been suffering from the early stages of dementia for several years. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Hugo Burnham paid tribute to his long-time bandmate with heartfelt words: “Our brilliant friend and musician Dave Allen passed away Saturday morning. In recent years, he faced the challenges of early dementia—a difficult time for his wife Paddy, his son, and his closest friends. Our love and thoughts are with them.”

Reflecting on their decades-long friendship, Burnham shared that he and fellow bandmate Jon King had recently visited Allen. “We spent a beautiful afternoon with him and his family—talking, laughing, and reminiscing about the important memories we made over the years. Our lives were intertwined for half a century. We were truly lucky to have ‘Ace of Bass’ in our lives.”

It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning.

Dave Allen was a driving force in shaping Gang of Four’s revolutionary sound, blending funk-infused basslines with politically charged lyricism and raw, angular rhythms. His contribution was central to the band’s landmark albums like Entertainment! and Solid Gold, which laid the groundwork for countless acts that followed.

Burnham ended his tribute by recalling Allen’s desire to join the band on stage for their farewell U.S. tour in Portland. “We know Dave just wanted to be on stage with us one more time. But now, that’s impossible. Goodbye, dear friend.”

Allen’s influence in music stretches far beyond Gang of Four. His innovation and artistry helped define the post-punk era and inspired generations of bassists, musicians, and fans worldwide. His legacy remains powerful—etched in basslines that still echo through modern rock.