PinkPantheress Confirms New Mixtape ‘Fancy That’ with Long-Awaited Track “Romeo”

PinkPantheress is officially entering her 2025 era, and fans couldn’t be more ready. The UK alt-pop sensation has just revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming mixtape Fancy That, set to drop on May 9. The project marks her return to form following the success of her 2023 debut album Heaven Knows and her viral breakout To Hell With It in 2021.

Leading the new mixtape is “Tonight,” a shimmering, melancholic single accompanied by a Bridgerton-style visual that already has TikTok in a chokehold. But what truly has longtime listeners buzzing is the inclusion of “Romeo”—a fan-demanded track that PinkPantheress first teased in 2024. The song, which samples Basement Jaxx’s Good Luck, never saw an official release until now, despite becoming a cult favorite online.

PinkPantheress unveiled the tracklist via Instagram Stories on April 6, responding directly to a fan urging her to release “Romeo.” In her own words: “Posting da tracklist early just to let you all know that it’s track NINE 😅😀.” The moment was pure PinkPantheress—casual, chaotic, and completely fan-focused.

Alongside “Romeo” and “Tonight,” Fancy That will feature other titles like “Illegal,” “Intermission,” “Noises,” and “Nice To Know You.” Though the mixtape is currently shrouded in mystery with no official trailer revealing its full sound or direction, it’s already shaping up to be a return to her lo-fi, breakbeat-rooted universe—equal parts nostalgic and futuristic.

Known for bending genres and bottling heartbreak into dreamy under-two-minute bursts, PinkPantheress continues to be a standout voice in the alt-pop and drum & bass revival scenes. With Fancy That, she’s not just following up on fan expectations—she’s flipping them inside out.

Mark your calendars for May 9 and prepare for another PinkPantheress takeover.

Tracklist

1. “Illegal”

2. “Girl Like Me”

3. “Tonight”

4. “Stars”

5. “Intermission”

6. “Noises”

7. “Nice To Know You”

8. “State Side”

9. “Romeo”