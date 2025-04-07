AXE Ceremonia 2025 Canceled After Tragic Crane Accident in Mexico City

What was meant to be a weekend of celebration and groundbreaking performances in Mexico City has ended in mourning. AXE Ceremonia 2025, one of Latin America’s premier music festivals, was abruptly canceled following a fatal crane accident on Saturday, April 5th, at Bicentennial Park.

The incident occurred during Meme Del Real’s afternoon set when a gust of wind toppled a decorative metal structure being moved by a crane. The falling structure struck two photographers—Citlali Berenice Giles Rivera, 28, and Miguel Ángel Rojas, 26—both of whom received immediate medical attention at the scene before being rushed to the hospital, where they tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, the festival continued into Saturday night with performances by Charli XCX, Natanael Cano, and TXT. However, by Sunday morning, following directives from local authorities, all scheduled events—including anticipated sets by Tyler, The Creator, Massive Attack, and The Marías—were suspended.

Authorities from Mexico City and the borough of Miguel Hidalgo launched a formal investigation to determine accountability. Preliminary findings point to organizational oversight and unapproved equipment being introduced without proper safety inspections. The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the crane involved had not been declared in the initial festival plans submitted for regulatory approval.

AXE Ceremonia organizers, along with production company ECO Live, released statements expressing deep sorrow and solidarity with the families of the victims. “We are heartbroken by this loss,” the festival’s statement read, promising full cooperation with ongoing investigations and a commitment to transparency.

The music journalism community also mourned the loss. Media outlet Mr. Indie, where both victims contributed, honored their memory: “Berenice and Miguel weren’t just colleagues—they were the soul of our work. They lived for music and captured its magic like few could.”

As the investigation unfolds, full refunds for ticket holders are being processed through Ticketmaster. Mexico City officials, including Mayor Mauricio Tabe and Head of Government Clara Brugada, have vowed to monitor the case closely to ensure justice and accountability.

AXE Ceremonia 2025 will now be remembered not for the music, but for the lives lost and the urgent questions raised about safety standards in large-scale cultural events.