Lil Durk’s Deep Thoughts Debuts Strong at No. 3 on Billboard 200

In a week of seismic chart shifts, Lil Durk makes a powerful return to the upper tier of the Billboard 200, as his latest project Deep Thoughts debuts at No. 3. The Chicago rapper’s seventh top 3 album, Deep Thoughts opened with 64,000 equivalent album units, driven almost entirely by streaming. With over 85.9 million on-demand official streams, it’s a clear indicator that Durkio’s connection with fans remains as solid as ever in 2025.

While Durk held down a strong debut, the crown this week belongs once again to Ariana Grande, whose Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead has soared back to No. 1. Thanks to an impressive reissue strategy featuring six unreleased tracks and multiple collectible editions, Grande’s revamped album rocketed from No. 87 to No. 1 — the biggest jump to the top since Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo last fall.

With 137,000 equivalent album units in the past week, Grande’s climb is bolstered by 75,000 streaming units (equaling 98.45 million streams) and a striking 61,000 in traditional album sales — proving that in the age of algorithms, she still knows how to sell records the old-fashioned way too. Eternal Sunshine, originally released in March 2024, is now spending its third non-consecutive week at No. 1, and its singles “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” continue to perform well across platforms.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti’s MUSIC slides to No. 2 with 91,000 units, while Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and SZA’s SOS round out the top 6. Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Morgan Wallen fill out the rest of this week’s top 10, maintaining solid positions despite modest declines.

For Lil Durk, Deep Thoughts marks another career high, solidifying his standing as one of rap’s most consistent streaming powerhouses. For Ariana Grande, the strategic brilliance of Eternal Sunshine Deluxe proves that a well-executed reissue can still shake the industry to its core.

Both artists show that in today’s music landscape — where digital, physical, and deluxe converge — the only constant is evolution.