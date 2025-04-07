Ezra Collective Future Foundation Empowers Young Black Women in Music Industry

Ezra Collective are turning their platform into a pathway. The award-winning London jazz outfit has unveiled Future Foundation, a new initiative aimed at offering young Black women a real shot at entering the music industry—behind the scenes. With five paid opportunities available in May 2025, the program promises hands-on experience, mentorship, and training in vital roles like artist and tour management, live sound, technician support, and band leadership.

In partnership with Youth Music and Arts Council England, Future Foundation is part of the group’s broader mission to reshape representation within an industry still battling systemic inequality. Black women are underrepresented across backstage and executive roles in music, a disparity that Ezra Collective is challenging head-on. The band’s goal? Break the cycle of exclusion by creating access and visibility for the next generation.

The initiative is open to Black women over 18, who can commit to 10 immersive days between May 15–25, 2025. It’s the latest move by the Ezra Collective Foundation, established in 2022 to champion a more inclusive music ecosystem—one where potential isn’t limited by race, gender, or circumstance.

- Advertisement -

This isn’t just about ticking diversity boxes. The Collective is putting real structure behind their ethos. As they stated on their official website: “Young Black women are totally under-represented in the majority of behind-the-scenes music roles. Through this work, we want to break that cycle and help develop a new generation and community of empowered and experienced young Black women.”

Industry studies underscore the urgency of this mission. The UK Music Diversity Report recorded a troubling drop in ethnic diversity at entry-level roles, while U.S. data from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative revealed Black women are vastly outnumbered in executive positions—by nearly 18 to 1.

Ezra Collective’s initiative doesn’t just spotlight the problem; it provides a solution—grounded in action. No degrees, no gatekeeping, no insider-only networks—just opportunity and access. It’s a reflection of the band’s ethos and momentum. Fresh off their Group of the Year win at the 2025 BRIT Awards (which they closed in an electric performance with Jorja Smith), and still glowing from their 2024 Best Album win at DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards, the quintet are using their success to elevate others.

For aspiring Black women ready to carve their path into the music business, Future Foundation isn’t just an initiative—it’s an invitation.

Applications are open now and close on April 11th via ezracollectivefoundation.org.