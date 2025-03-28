Ariana Grande Drops Deluxe Edition of ‘eternal sunshine’ with Six New Songs

Ariana Grande is treating fans to more eternal sunshine. The pop superstar has unveiled brighter days ahead, a deluxe edition of her 2024 chart-topping album, now featuring six brand-new songs.

The expanded version introduces Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, Past Life, Hampstead, and an extended take on Intro (End of the World), giving fans deeper insight into the sonic and emotional world of eternal sunshine.

Originally released in March 2024, eternal sunshine dominated the Billboard 200 for two weeks and delivered two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100: Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love). With brighter days ahead, Grande expands on the album’s themes, offering a more immersive experience.

A Short Film to Celebrate the Release

Alongside the deluxe album, Grande is premiering a new short film titled brighter days ahead, directed by Christian Breslauer. In the film, she reprises her role as Peaches from the We Can’t Be Friends music video, continuing the narrative that captured fans’ imaginations.

The short film will debut today at 10 a.m. ET, with special theatrical screenings set for March 30 in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boca Raton.