“From the top to the bottom,” once sang Linkin Park in their early track Forgotten. Now, they rise again with Up From the Bottom, their first release since From Zero. The song will be featured on the deluxe edition of the album, arriving May 16, complete with three new songs and five live recordings from 2024.

Directed by band turntablist Joe Hahn, the official video for Up From the Bottom enhances the song’s intensity. Emily Armstrong delivers a powerful vocal performance, singing, “I try to escape, but there’s nowhere to go, looking up from the bottom, up from the bottom.”

How the Song Came to Life

“Between tours, we got together at my studio,” Mike Shinoda shared. “While listening to demos, we all felt like we were missing a key song. I was taking notes, and after everyone left, I started piecing things together on the piano. For days, I obsessively worked on scattered ideas until something special started to take shape.”

What’s New in the Deluxe Edition?

Alongside Up From the Bottom, the deluxe edition of From Zero will feature two additional new tracks:

Let You Fade

Unshatter

Both originate from the From Zero recording sessions, while Up From the Bottom was written and recorded after the band’s recent live performances.

The From Zero deluxe edition arrives on May 16—pre-save it now and watch the Up From the Bottom video above!