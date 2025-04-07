Sabrina Carpenter Joins Fortnite Festival Season 8 With ‘Espresso’ and Tour-Inspired Skins

Sabrina Carpenter is leveling up — literally. The pop phenomenon steps into the gaming world as the official headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 8, launching April 8, 2025. In this music-meets-gaming collaboration, Carpenter joins a prestigious lineup of digital performers that includes Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd. Now, she brings her Short n’ Sweet world to millions of Fortnite players with music, tour-inspired skins, and exclusive emotes.

Carpenter’s breakout hit “Espresso,” along with fan favorites like “Please Please Please,” “Taste,” “Feather,” “Juno,” and “Nonsense,” are playable as Jam Tracks within the game’s Festival mode — a Rock Band-style experience inside Fortnite’s creative multiverse. Players can rock out solo or as part of an online band, virtually performing the songs that sent Carpenter soaring up the Billboard charts.

A highlight for fans? You can now play as Sabrina herself. The in-game avatar comes with four distinct styles based on outfits from her Short n’ Sweet tour — including her signature yellow babydoll dress and sparkly stage-ready bodysuits. There’s even a LEGO version for use in LEGO Fortnite. From glittery purses to signature microphones and custom guitars, the full Sabrina package is as immersive as it gets.

- Advertisement -

In an official statement, Carpenter shared her excitement: “I’ve always found it exciting for fans to be able to engage with music through different art forms. For those who couldn’t make it to the tour, this is such a special way to still be part of the Short n’ Sweet world.”

Whether unlocking content through the Season 8 Music Pass or grabbing gear in the Fortnite Shop, fans can dive deep into Sabrina’s aesthetic — with everything from choreographed emotes synced to “Please Please Please” and “Taste,” to a glam microphone bling accessory.

This marks Carpenter’s debut in the Fortnite universe, but it lands during a career-high era. Her Short n’ Sweet album recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a massive 362,000 equivalent units — the biggest opening week of her career. She’s currently touring Europe and continues to make waves both on stage and now in the virtual world.

As Fortnite Festival continues to blur the lines between music and gaming, Sabrina Carpenter’s avatar era has officially begun. The only thing missing? A digital iced espresso.