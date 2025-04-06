Nine Inch Nails to Score Disney’s TRON: Ares – First Trailer Unleashes Glimpse of Their Gritty Soundtrack

Industrial rock pioneers Nine Inch Nails are officially scoring TRON: Ares, Disney’s highly anticipated sequel to TRON: Legacy, and the first trailer offers a tantalizing taste of the band’s haunting, high-intensity soundscape.

The film — directed by Joachim Rønning and starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Jeff Bridges — arrives in theaters October 10. But the buzz isn’t just about the cast or the return to the TRON universe. It’s the soundtrack that’s commanding major attention.

While Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have made a name for themselves as Oscar-winning film composers (The Social Network, Soul, Challengers), TRON: Ares marks the first time their work is credited under the Nine Inch Nails name. That distinction matters — and you can hear it immediately in the trailer’s dark pulses, buzzing synths, and atmospheric tension.

Nine Inch Nails bring a more aggressive and layered sound to the TRON world, building on the electronic foundation Daft Punk laid in Legacy while introducing a heavier, more visceral mood. This is not just a score — it’s a sonic signature.

In addition to composing the film’s score, Nine Inch Nails will also contribute new original songs for the film. And the timing couldn’t be better: the band is hitting the road this June for their first headlining arena tour in three years, giving fans an immersive live experience of their TRON-era sound.

With TRON: Ares, Disney is pushing its sci-fi saga into darker, more complex territory — and with Nine Inch Nails at the helm of its soundtrack, expect a bold and unforgettable fusion of sound, emotion, and futuristic intensity.