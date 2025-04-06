Elton John and Brandi Carlile Bring Soul-Stirring ‘Who Believes In Angels’ to SNL’s 50th Season

Elton John and Brandi Carlile graced the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend for an emotional and high-voltage musical moment, performing two songs from their just-released collaborative album Who Believes In Angels. The SNL 50th season continues to deliver unforgettable guest pairings, and this one felt both historic and timely. With Carlile on guitar and John at the piano, the duo performed the electrified ’50s rock throwback “Little Richard’s Bible” and the sweeping, anthemic title track “Who Believes In Angels” — capturing raw emotion, musical legacy, and new beginnings in real time.

Backed by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, the performance of “Little Richard’s Bible” was a clear standout — a spirited tribute wrapped in gritty nostalgia, perfectly echoing the influences behind the album. The chemistry between the two artists was palpable, and as “Who Believes In Angels” soared through Studio 8H, it became even more clear: this wasn’t just another SNL musical segment — it was a defining moment in both artists’ careers.

John, who’s made it clear he has no plans to tour again after wrapping his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2023, sees this record as a turning point. “This is the start of my career mark two,” he said in a press release. “It has given me a place where I know I can move forward.” For Carlile, the collaboration was as creatively intense as it was rewarding: “All ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting,” she said. “It was incredibly challenging and inspiring.”

- Advertisement -

This marks the third SNL musical guest spot for both artists, who first worked together in 2021 on “Simple Things” for John’s The Lockdown Sessions, and again in 2023 for the Oscar-nominated documentary theme “Never Too Late.”

The performance also drew praise from former cast member Gary Kroeger, who attended the SNL 50th celebration and highlighted Carlile’s voice and activism, calling her performance “sublime.” Meanwhile, Jack Black hosted the episode, marking his return to the show after two decades, adding even more nostalgia to an already stacked night.

While Elton John steps into a new creative era, Carlile is set to bring her own musical magic on the road — including her Mothership Weekend festival in Florida and a European tour to follow. If their SNL showing is any indication, Who Believes In Angels isn’t just an album — it’s a cross-generational anthem in motion.