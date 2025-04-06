R3HAB and Wukong Ignite 2025 Dance Floors with Explosive New Single “Drip Drip”

Global dance music mainstay R3HAB has officially dropped Drip Drip, an explosive new collaboration with China’s rising EDM star Wukong — and it’s already shaking up 2025’s festival season. Released via Liquid State in partnership with $MUSIC, the track infuses R3HAB’s festival-ready firepower with Wukong’s signature East-meets-West flair, landing squarely in the sweet spot between raw UK garage grit and future-forward bass energy.

Driven by a throbbing bassline, slashing synths, and an infectious vocal loop that worms its way deep into the psyche, Drip Drip isn’t just a banger — it’s a culture collision. The track debuted to massive crowd reactions at Tomorrowland Winter and EDC China, setting the stage for its global rollout as a high-octane club and festival staple. According to R3HAB, “This one came together quickly — and when I saw the energy in the crowd, I knew it was ready. Wukong brings a wild energy to everything, and I’m thrilled to finally release this with him.”

For R3HAB (Fadil El Ghoul), it’s another notch in an unstoppable career. With over 12 billion streams and collaborations ranging from Rihanna to ZAYN, he’s long cemented his place as one of dance music’s most influential figures. His ability to stay ahead of the curve — blending genres, languages, and global influences — has kept him at the top of the DJ Mag Top 100 list for years, and Drip Drip further proves that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Wukong, the trailblazer behind the emerging “Oriental Rave” movement, brings his cultural fusion to the forefront. As the first Singaporean producer signed to Liquid State — the Tencent/Sony joint label — he’s crafting a distinct identity by weaving traditional Chinese motifs into electronic bass music. His rapid rise and recent releases through Barong Family, BredNButter, and more signal that he’s not just a local sensation, but a global force in the making.

Beyond the sonic power of the track, Drip Drip is also being offered as an NFT through Virtuals, giving fans a chance to own a piece of its legacy — a testament to both artists’ forward-thinking approach to fan engagement and technology in music.

As summer 2025 heats up, Drip Drip is already locking itself into setlists and playlists around the world. Whether you’re in the middle of a festival crowd or vibing solo, this one hits hard — and it’s only the beginning.