CMC$ and Terror Jr Risk It All with Future House-Pop Fusion Anthem

Dutch multi-platinum producer CMC$ returns with a powerful 2025 statement, teaming up with the genre-bending duo Terror Jr on their electrifying new single, Risk It All. This fresh collaboration blurs the lines between future house, melancholic pop, and euphoric dance energy — the kind of crossover magic that lands both on festival stages and personal playlists.

Opening with a pulsating kick and warm synth layers, Risk It All quickly builds a hypnotic rhythm before Lisa’s ethereal vocals glide in. Her delivery — emotionally charged yet polished enough for mainstream airwaves — elevates the track into anthem territory. The lyrics hit a vulnerable chord, exploring the beauty and danger of emotional surrender, while the production balances the bittersweet mood with a bright, high-energy pulse. It’s a track that hits the heart just as hard as it hits the floor.

CMC$ (Yael Nahar) has long been a force in electronic music, co-producing global smashes like “In The Name Of Love” with Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha, and collecting hundreds of millions of streams across Spotify. His fingerprints are on major collaborations with DVBBS, Icona Pop, and OMI, and he’s graced iconic stages from Tomorrowland to Ultra Singapore. With Risk It All, he channels a more organic creative spark — one born in a farmhouse outside Amsterdam during a spontaneous writing session with Lisa from Terror Jr. “The process went really smoothly,” CMC$ shared. “Within a few hours, we had the song ready. This one’s a smash.”

- Advertisement -

For Terror Jr, the release continues a bold 2025 trajectory. The duo is riding high off a wave of viral success on TikTok and Douyin, where their breakout track “3 Strikes” is resurging with new audiences. With over 400 million career streams and a new 16-track album on the way, Risk It All offers fans a taste of their moody, high-impact pop energy before a fall tour kicks off.

Whether heard on a sunset festival stage or blasted in late-night solitude, Risk It All captures that rare magic — the kind of track that makes you feel everything and dance anyway.