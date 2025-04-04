Elton John and Brandi Carlile, two titans of songwriting and soul, have delivered a stirring new collaborative record: “Who Believes in Angels?” Released April 4, 2025, via Interscope Records, this 10-track project is a luminous, emotional journey powered by friendship, reinvention, and legacy.

Conceived in just 20 days, the album was written alongside Elton’s legendary co-writer Bernie Taupin and producer Andrew Watt, who brought modern edge and intimacy to the project. Tracks like “Swing for the Fences,” “Never Too Late,” and the cinematic title track pulse with a blend of old soul and new spirit, capturing both artists at a point of deep reflection and creative rebirth.

For Elton, this is more than a post-farewell tour experiment—it’s a spiritual pivot. “I wanted to shift gears and do something different from anything I’d done before,” he shared. That difference is palpable. Carlile’s voice and songwriting give the project an Americana depth, while Elton’s piano lines and melodies bring it all home with classic grandeur.

Their chemistry is undeniable. Having shared stages and accolades over the years, the duo finally channels their camaraderie into a cohesive body of work, rich with personal narratives, sonic warmth, and daring arrangements.

To celebrate the release, they’re set to perform as musical guests on Saturday Night Live on April 5, followed by an hour-long televised special, An Evening With Elton John and Brandi Carlile, airing April 6 on CBS and Paramount+. The event will include live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from the album’s creation.

Who Believes in Angels? is a love letter to music, resilience, and the kind of creative kinship that only time and trust can build. It’s an album that doesn’t just ask a question—it answers it, beautifully.