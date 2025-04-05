FKA Twigs has announced the cancellation of all her upcoming April 2025 North American tour dates, including her anticipated appearances at Coachella and AXE Ceremonia, citing ongoing visa issues as the cause.

In a heartfelt post shared via X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Friday, April 4, the British avant-pop artist revealed that logistical complications have made it impossible to continue with her Eusexua Tour dates in the U.S. and Mexico this month.

“I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America,” she wrote. “It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work.”

Affected shows include both weekend 1 and 2 slots at Coachella (April 11–13, April 18–20), AXE Ceremonia in Mexico City, and additional U.S. dates in New York City and San Francisco.

FKA Twigs, 37, also promised to work quickly on rescheduling the canceled dates, asking fans to refer to their original ticket provider for refund details in the meantime. Alongside her message, she shared a series of visually striking photos from her European tour, which ran through Paris and London, ending in March.

“Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them,” she added. “Here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create.”

The news follows the recent withdrawal of Anitta, another Coachella 2025 performer, who stepped down “due to unexpected personal reasons.”

Despite these lineup changes, Coachella 2025 still features a massive roster of talent, with Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Green Day among the headliners, alongside performances from Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion.

As Twigs works behind the scenes to resolve her travel limitations, fans await her return—and the eventual debut of what she describes as some of her most powerful work to date.

im devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of april across north america, including ceremonia and coachella. it pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation… pic.twitter.com/0VfhbC39Na — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) April 4, 2025