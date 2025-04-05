back to top
Greek Edition

FKA Twigs Cancels April North American Tour Dates Due to Visa Issues

Coachella & AXE Ceremonia Performances Affected, Artist Promises Rescheduling Efforts

By Echo Langford
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
FKA twigs Announces New Album EUSEXUA and Releases Title Track with Mesmerizing Video

FKA Twigs has announced the cancellation of all her upcoming April 2025 North American tour dates, including her anticipated appearances at Coachella and AXE Ceremonia, citing ongoing visa issues as the cause.

In a heartfelt post shared via X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Friday, April 4, the British avant-pop artist revealed that logistical complications have made it impossible to continue with her Eusexua Tour dates in the U.S. and Mexico this month.

“I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues I am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America,” she wrote. “It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work.”

Affected shows include both weekend 1 and 2 slots at Coachella (April 11–13, April 18–20), AXE Ceremonia in Mexico City, and additional U.S. dates in New York City and San Francisco.

- Advertisement -

FKA Twigs, 37, also promised to work quickly on rescheduling the canceled dates, asking fans to refer to their original ticket provider for refund details in the meantime. Alongside her message, she shared a series of visually striking photos from her European tour, which ran through Paris and London, ending in March.

“Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them,” she added. “Here are some of my favorite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create.”

The news follows the recent withdrawal of Anitta, another Coachella 2025 performer, who stepped down “due to unexpected personal reasons.”

Despite these lineup changes, Coachella 2025 still features a massive roster of talent, with Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Green Day among the headliners, alongside performances from Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion.

As Twigs works behind the scenes to resolve her travel limitations, fans await her return—and the eventual debut of what she describes as some of her most powerful work to date.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, April 5, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved