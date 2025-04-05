Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Metallica’s iconic 1986 anthem “Master of Puppets” has officially entered Spotify’s Billions Club, marking the band’s third song to achieve this major streaming milestone—following “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters.”

Announced on April 3, the metal legends took to social media to celebrate the momentous achievement:

“We’re psyched to share that ‘Master of Puppets’ has just made its way into @Spotify’s Billions Club – Thank you!” the band posted. “Send it on its way to two billion.”

The eight-and-a-half-minute thrash metal masterpiece now stands alongside recent Billions Club entries like Alicia Keys’ “No One,” Arctic Monkeys’ “Fluorescent Adolescent,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” and Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name.”

Hailed as one of the greatest metal songs ever recorded, “Master of Puppets” has long been a fan and critical favorite. Its aggressive riffs, four-movement structure, and haunting lyrics—exploring themes of addiction and control—are some of the most memorable in Metallica’s discography. It’s also famously cited as the favorite track of late bassist Cliff Burton, giving it even greater emotional weight within the band’s legacy.

“The standout track on what’s arguably the best heavy metal album ever written,” said Kerrang! about the song, highlighting its blend of technical brilliance and visceral power.

With Metallica encouraging fans to stream the track on repeat, “Master of Puppets” could very well be on its way to the two-billion mark. You can stream it and the rest of the Billions Club playlist on Spotify now.