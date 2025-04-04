Miley Cyrus is embracing life’s uncertainties with emotional clarity in her radiant new single “End of the World,” released on April 3, 2025. As the lead track from her upcoming album Something Beautiful, out May 30, this song is a heartfelt invitation to live in the now, no matter the chaos that surrounds us.

With the line “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world,” Cyrus leans into resilience, encouraging listeners to hold on to joy and presence. The track blends lush, dreamy indie-pop textures with her signature powerhouse vocals, thanks in part to a striking collaboration with Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley of Canadian band Alvvays, who co-wrote and produced the song.

Sonically, “End of the World” represents a shift for Cyrus—delicate yet defiant, cinematic yet deeply personal. That intimacy is visually echoed in the self-directed music video, created alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. Filmed on a smoke-drenched stage, Cyrus performs in a flowing emerald green Mugler dress, delivering a raw, theatrical presence that mirrors the song’s spirit.

Fans might recognize the track from a stripped-down version Cyrus debuted at a private Chateau Marmont event last year, where she dedicated the song to her mother, Tish Cyrus. The official studio version expands its emotional gravity with lush arrangements and atmospheric production.

Following the critical acclaim of her last releases, Endless Summer Vacation and the Grammy-winning “Flowers,” Miley’s new era promises reflection, beauty, and evolution. “End of the World” is more than a song—it’s a mantra for anyone learning to dance in the dark.