Elton John Opens Up About Vision Loss

Music legend Elton John has opened up about his ongoing battle with vision loss, revealing how a severe eye infection last summer has dramatically altered his daily life and creative process. Now 78, the iconic artist candidly described his struggle as both physically limiting and emotionally distressing.

In a recent interview with The Times, Elton shared that his right eye is essentially blind, and his left eye offers only partial sight. “I can see you, but I can’t see TV, I can’t read,” he said, describing the toll it has taken. “I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up.”

Despite the challenges, Elton has remained remarkably grounded. With his husband David Furnish and sons Zachary and Elijah by his side, he has leaned into gratitude. “You get emotional, but you have to get used to it,” he admitted. “I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of [my left eye]. So you say to yourself, ‘Just get on with it.’”

His condition, which he first revealed publicly in late 2024, stemmed from an infection he contracted while in the South of France. Since then, his ability to read lyrics, watch performances, or work in the studio has been deeply affected — a daunting reality for one of music’s most visual and expressive performers.

Still, Elton’s humor and heart haven’t dimmed. At the 2025 Golden Globes, he reassured fans from the stage with trademark wit: “There’s been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight. I just wanted to reassure everybody that it’s not as bad as it seems. I’m so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna,” he joked, standing next to Brandi Carlile.

That humor and strength carry over into his newest project, Who Believes in Angels?, a collaboration with Brandi Carlile that dropped April 4. The album includes the touching single “Never Too Late” — a song also featured in Elton’s recent documentary — and the spirited “Swing For The Fences.” Despite the visual limitations, his sonic creativity shines bright.