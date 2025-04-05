Kaskade & Lipless Reunite for Euphoric New Single “State Of Mind” ft. Poppy Baskcomb

Few partnerships in dance music run as deep and enduring as the one between Kaskade and Lipless. What began over a decade ago with MySpace demo exchanges has blossomed into a creative alliance that continues to deliver boundary-pushing releases. Their latest collaboration, “State Of Mind” — out now via Colorize — is a testament to that journey.

Featuring the ethereal vocals of British singer-songwriter Poppy Baskcomb, “State Of Mind” is a lush progressive house anthem that fuses soaring melodies with cinematic atmospheres and euphoric basslines. It arrives as a defining moment not only for the artists but also for Colorize, a sub-label of Enhanced Music known for its deep, emotive electronic catalog.

The collaboration’s roots go back to when a teenage Lipless began sending Kaskade demos from his home in Melbourne. Rather than brushing them aside, Kaskade took the young producer under his wing — eventually helping him relocate to Los Angeles in 2014, where Lipless would go on to hone his now-signature sound.

Their first major breakthrough came in 2016 with a GRAMMY-nominated remix of Ry X’s “Only.” Since then, the duo has delivered a string of standout moments, including Lipless’ work on Kx5’s “Alive,” “Take Me High,” and “Avalanche.” Now, nearly a decade after their initial success, “State Of Mind” marks a full-circle moment — one defined by trust, shared vision, and musical evolution.

“When I first heard the vocal demo, the lyrics really resonated with me on a deeper level,” says Lipless. “I had worked hard to get into a better place mentally and physically, and when this came along, it felt like the universe had intended it. Kaskade connected with it too, and we wanted the production to reflect the uplifting nature of the message.”

That message is beautifully brought to life through Poppy Baskcomb’s emotional delivery, giving voice to themes of healing, perspective, and inner peace — all wrapped in a soundscape built for massive festival moments and introspective night drives alike.

With early support from legends like Above & Beyond, Paul van Dyk, Oliver Heldens, and Cosmic Gate, “State Of Mind” is poised to become a cornerstone of 2025’s dance music scene. But more than just another hit, it’s a celebration of a creative partnership that’s only grown stronger with time.

Listen to “State Of Mind” now on all major streaming platforms and get swept away in one of the year’s most powerful progressive house releases.