Alesso & Becky Hill Deliver an Emotional Dance Anthem with “Surrender”

Alesso & Becky Hill have officially teamed up for their most dynamic collaboration to date — the electrifying new single “Surrender”, out now via Capitol Records.

While Becky previously wrote the lyrics for Alesso’s 2022 smash hit “Words”, this time her unmistakable voice is front and center — and it hits with full emotional force. “Surrender” is a high-voltage dance anthem that fuses Alesso’s signature progressive house sound with Becky’s deeply expressive vocal style, creating a track that is both club-ready and heartbreak-heavy.

From the very first note, “Surrender” plunges listeners into a sonic storm of swelling melodies and thunderous drops, mirroring the emotional turbulence of letting go in love. Becky’s vocals rise, break, and soar, embodying the song’s central tension between resistance and release. It’s the kind of performance that’s equally at home on the main stage of Ultra Music Festival or during a solo late-night drive.

- Advertisement -

Alesso’s recent Ultra 2025 set already hinted at a shift toward deeper emotional textures in his music — blending past hits like “Pressure” with fresh reworks and nostalgic throwbacks. That set served as the perfect primer for “Surrender”, which now arrives as the emotional centerpiece of his 2025 output.

For Becky Hill, the track marks another high in a year of major milestones. With her sophomore album Believe Me Now? debuting at #3, a string of chart-topping collaborations, and two BRIT Awards to her name, she’s become the voice of emotional honesty in dance music. And in “Surrender”, she doesn’t just deliver — she transforms vulnerability into power.

Described by Alesso as “a once-in-a-generation talent,” Becky says “Surrender” is “nostalgic and fresh, emotional and exciting.” Their chemistry is undeniable — and the result is a record destined to become a festival anthem and fan favorite all summer long.

Stream “Surrender” now on all major platforms — and prepare to feel everything.