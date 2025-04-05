Eminem Becomes a Grandfather as Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child

Eminem has officially entered a new chapter of life — as a grandfather. His daughter, Hailie Jade, has welcomed her first child with husband Evan McClintock, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall McClintock, born on March 14, 2025.

Hailie, 29, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram with the caption, “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍”, alongside two adorable photos of her newborn son. Fans were quick to point out the baby’s meaningful middle name, Marshall, which honors Eminem’s real name, Marshall Bruce Mathers III. Even more playfully, some noted the clever initials — E.M.M., a sweet nod to “Eminem” himself.

The news of Hailie’s pregnancy was first subtly revealed in the music video for Eminem’s 2023 track “Temporary”, which was dedicated to his daughter. The video included intimate family footage, including a touching scene in which Hailie surprises her father with a “Grandpa 1” sweater and shows him an ultrasound scan, capturing his stunned and emotional reaction.

This marks a full-circle moment for the rapper, who famously rapped about Hailie throughout his career — from tracks like “Hailie’s Song” to “Mockingbird”. Now, Eminem takes on a new legacy: Grandpa Mathers.