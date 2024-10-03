Eminem Reveals He’s Becoming a Grandfather in Heartfelt “Temporary” Music Video

In a moving new music video for his song “Temporary,” Eminem reveals a life-changing announcement—he’s about to become a grandfather. The song, which is part of his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), features Skylar Grey and is dedicated to his daughter Hailie Jade, who surprises her father at the end of the video with a heartwarming pregnancy reveal.

The video beautifully intertwines old and recent footage of Eminem and Hailie, showcasing their bond over the years. From home videos to moments from her wedding this past May, viewers witness Eminem’s emotional journey as a father. Toward the end, Hailie presents Eminem with a Detroit Lions jersey that reads “Grandpa,” along with an ultrasound image, officially announcing that she and her husband, Evan McClintock, are expecting.

Hailie also shared the news on Instagram, with a heartfelt post captioned, “Mom & Dad est. 2025.” Eminem’s song “Temporary” highlights his vulnerability as he reflects on life, fatherhood, and the bittersweet emotions of watching his daughter grow up and start her own family.

“Temporary” is one of two songs on The Death of Slim Shady dedicated to Eminem’s children. Another track, “Somebody Save Me,” is an apology to his kids for past mistakes. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, continues to resonate with fans, particularly after the release of its “Expanded Mourner’s Edition.”

Watch the full “Temporary” music video to experience Eminem’s heartfelt message and stay tuned for more updates from the rapper.