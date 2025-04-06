Ed Sheeran and Weezer Surprise Fans with Coachella 2025 Sets

Coachella 2025 just dropped two major surprises on its already star-studded lineup. Ed Sheeran and Weezer, neither previously announced, have been confirmed for special one-off performances on the Mojave stage, giving fans a rare and intimate experience with two global icons.

Weezer will hit the stage on April 12, during Weekend One, performing from 3:10 to 3:55 p.m. It’s part of the band’s ongoing celebration of the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut, The Blue Album — a defining record that helped shape ‘90s alt-rock and remains a cult favorite today.

One week later, Ed Sheeran steps into the same Mojave slot on April 19 during Weekend Two. His set comes fresh on the heels of his new single “Azizam,” the first release from his upcoming album Play. “Azizam,” which means “my dear” in Farsi, is a heartfelt track influenced by the Persian roots of his producer, Illya Salmanzadeh.

Their addition brings fresh energy to Coachella’s already massive roster, which includes headliners Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Green Day, and Post Malone. The festival’s first weekend runs April 11–13, with the second following April 18–20 in Indio, California.

The lineup update follows the unfortunate exit of FKA Twigs and Anitta. Twigs shared her heartbreak over visa issues preventing her from performing, while Anitta withdrew due to personal matters. Their absences are deeply felt, but the surprise inclusion of Sheeran and Weezer brings renewed excitement to the event’s mid-afternoon Mojave moments.

As Coachella continues to evolve with last-minute surprises and shifting schedules, these unexpected appearances from Ed Sheeran and Weezer are shaping up to be standout sets in a festival packed with musical milestones.