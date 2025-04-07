Drake and 21 Savage Reignite Chemistry on “Waiting To Exhale”

Drake and 21 Savage are back in perfect sync with their surprise track “Waiting To Exhale,” a previously unreleased gem that’s making serious waves online in 2025. Dropped under the radar via the lowkey X account @plottttwisttttt, this three-minute lyrical back-and-forth is already causing fans to dig deep into their Her Loss era playlists.

The beat hits with that unmistakable “Push Ups” style bounce—gliding drums, eerie synths, and the kind of slick, menacing groove tailor-made for Drake’s introspective flexes and 21 Savage’s ice-cold deliveries. There’s a chemistry here that’s hard to fake and impossible to ignore. It’s the duo’s signature formula: Drake handling the emotional complexity, 21 Savage grounding it with unshakable grit.

“Waiting To Exhale” feels like a lost puzzle piece from the Her Loss sessions, the 2022 joint album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and snagged a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Album in 2024. While there’s been no official confirmation, the sonic DNA links directly to that project’s DNA—raw, vulnerable, and cold-blooded all at once.

This leak lands alongside another unreleased Drake cut, “Cheerios,” which circles around similar themes and production choices. But it’s “Waiting To Exhale” that truly reignites the conversation around Drake and 21’s collaborative power. They aren’t just revisiting old territory—they’re setting the tone for what’s next.

Whether this track sees an official release or remains in the digital underground, one thing’s certain: when Drake and 21 Savage link up, the result is never just a song—it’s a moment.

Drake x 21 Savage – Waiting To Exhale pic.twitter.com/8HUIbv51cu — ‎ً (@plottttwisttttt) April 7, 2025