The Marías Return with Dreamy New Single & Video “Back to Me”

The Marías are back — and they’ve brought all the feels. The Los Angeles-based indie-pop band has released “Back to Me”, a heartfelt new single wrapped in their signature dreamy production and delivered with emotional intimacy. Released on April 4, the track arrives alongside a moody and stylish music video that perfectly captures the song’s bittersweet yearning.

Debuted live during their December 2024 tour with Billie Eilish, “Back to Me” instantly resonated with fans, offering a sneak peek at what the band had been quietly crafting. Now, with its official release, the single feels like a natural continuation of The Marías’ lush sonic universe — a blend of smooth rhythms, retro textures, and cinematic melancholia.

Lyrically, “Back to Me” explores themes of lost love and emotional reconnection. María Zardoya’s velvety vocals glide over a hazy instrumental backdrop, pulling listeners into a space of vulnerability and desire. It’s a slow-burn confession that speaks to the quiet hope of reconciliation — soft, intimate, and aching in all the right ways.

The accompanying music video, now streaming on YouTube, deepens the emotional weight of the song. Shot with a minimalist yet artful aesthetic, it visually echoes the track’s mood with lingering close-ups, moody lighting, and expressive choreography. It’s a poetic rendering of intimacy, isolation, and the spaces in between — exactly the kind of audiovisual experience The Marías are known for.

Following their critically acclaimed album Cinema, this new release signals a confident step forward while holding onto the nostalgic charm and emotional subtlety that made fans fall in love with them in the first place. With “Back to Me”, The Marías continue to craft music that isn’t just heard — it’s felt.

Whether you’ve been following them since Superclean or discovered them through their tour with Billie Eilish, “Back to Me” is the kind of track that lingers. It’s indie-pop at its most intimate — shimmering, soft-spoken, and unmistakably The Marías.