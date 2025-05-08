3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold on Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “Maybe Now It’s Not My Time Is Truly My Song”

Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, has shared that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, forcing the cancellation of the band’s highly anticipated summer tour with Creed.

In a personal Instagram video, Arnold told fans:

“Hey everybody, it’s Brad from 3 Doors Down… I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out. I got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it’s stage four. That’s not real good.”

Even in the face of the diagnosis, the Kryptonite frontman remained grounded in faith. “We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I sincerely am not scared at all,” he said. “But it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that.”

Arnold also made an emotional reference to one of the band’s most beloved songs: “Maybe now It’s Not My Time is really my song.”

Fans and fellow musicians quickly offered support. Scott Stapp of Creed commented, “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU, brother.” Messages also came in from Chris Daughtry, Rob Halford, and Sara Evans.

“Thank you for all the memories so far,” Arnold wrote in the caption. “We love y’all!”

The now-cancelled “Return of the Summer of ’99” tour was scheduled to run July 7–Aug. 14.