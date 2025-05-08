Lorde Announces ‘Ultrasound’ World Tour and Details New Album ‘Virgin’

Lorde is making a major return with the announcement of her ‘Ultrasound World Tour’, in support of her forthcoming album Virgin, due out June 27 via Republic Records. The tour will bring the New Zealand singer-songwriter across North America, the UK, and Europe, kicking off September 17 in Austin, Texas, and wrapping up December 9 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Support on the tour will vary by date and includes Blood Orange, Nilüfer Yanya, The Japanese House, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou.

The announcement arrives just weeks after Lorde unveiled Virgin, a deeply personal and creatively ambitious fourth album. “It’s 100% written in blood,” she says. Contributions come from Dan Nigro, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange), Fabiana Palladino, Jim-E Stack, and Andrew Aged of Inc. No World.

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt message to fans, Lorde wrote:

“Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me… I think Ultrasound could be our masterpiece.”

The album’s first single, “What Was That,” was premiered during a surprise fan gathering in New York’s Washington Square Park, with part of its music video filmed on-site. Speaking with BBC Radio 1, Lorde cited Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ as a catalyst in refining her vision:

“It gave me a kick. It forced me to define what Virgin was — raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc.”

Presale tickets for the tour go live May 14, with general onsale May 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full itinerary below and get ready to dive under the skin.

Lorde – “Ultrasound” tour dates:

09-17 Austin, TX – Moody Center !*

09-19 Chicago, IL – United Center !*

09-20 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle !*

09-23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center !*

09-24 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !*

09-26 Boston, MA – TD Garden =!

09-27 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre =!

09-30 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center =!

10-01 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !*

10-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center !*

10-04 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem !*

10-07 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena !^

10-09 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena !^

10-10 Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^

10-11 Minneapolis, MN – Armory !^

10-14 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!

10-17 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena =!

10-18 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum =!^

10-19 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre !^

10-21 Portland, OR – Moda Center !^

10-22 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !^

11-09 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal $

11-10 Paris, France – Zénith de Paris – La Villette %

11-15 Manchester, England – AO Arena =%

11-16 London, England – O2 Arena &%

11-19 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro &%

11-20 Birmingham, England – Utilitia Arena &%

11-22 Dublin, Ireland – RDS Simmonscourt &%

11-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live &

11-27 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National !

11-29 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena !

11-30 Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622 !

12-01 Munich, Germany – Zenith !

12-03 Cologne, Germany – Palladium !

12-05 Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle !

12-06 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena !

12-08 Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen !

12-09 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet !

! with The Japanese House

* with Chanel Beads

= with Blood Orange

^ with Empress Of

$ with Oklou

% with Jim-E Stack

& with Nilüfer Yana