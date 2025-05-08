John Lydon Slams Kneecap Over Controversial Political Statements

John Lydon, the legendary frontman of Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd., has spoken out forcefully against Irish rap trio Kneecap following a wave of backlash over the group’s past political statements.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Lydon condemned Kneecap for inciting violence during old performances — including chants in support of Hamas and Hezbollah, and encouraging fans to “kill Tory MPs,” stating, “the only good Tory is a dead Tory.” The footage, which resurfaced recently, has led to public outrage and calls to cancel Kneecap from summer festival lineups.

In a scathing rebuke, Lydon said:“If you’re advocating the death of another human being, then you have no cause whatsoever, You are my enemy from here on in for the rest of your mediocre existence.” He continued, “You shouldn’t be talking like that, you shouldn’t be making enemies of your fellow human beings.”

- Advertisement -

Playing off the band’s name, he quipped: “Other than that, maybe they need a bloody good kneecapping!”

Kneecap had previously drawn criticism during their Coachella set for displaying pro-Palestinian messages accusing Israel of genocide and condemning the U.S. government’s military support. Sharon Osbourne even called for the group’s U.S. visa to be revoked. The group later apologized to families of UK politicians who were victims of political violence and toned down their earlier remarks.

While many artists — including Massive Attack and Fontaines D.C. — have defended Kneecap on free speech grounds, Lydon stands among the few musicians pushing back against their approach. Referring to comparisons between the two acts, Lydon said, “It’s helpful, isn’t it, when you get the Financial Times propping you up.”