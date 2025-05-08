The Who announce final North American tour: ‘The Song Is Over’

Legendary rock band The Who have officially announced their final North American tour, titled “The Song Is Over North America Farewell Tour”. Founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend confirmed the news at a press conference in London, signaling the end of a historic journey that has spanned over 60 years.

The tour kicks off on August 16 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida and will hit major cities including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles before concluding on September 28 in Las Vegas. In total, 16 shows have been announced, marking a heartfelt farewell to the band’s massive North American fanbase.

“This is a poignant time,” Townshend shared. “The American and Canadian audiences have always been incredible. While the road hasn’t always been easy, it’s been the best job I could ever have.” Daltrey echoed the sentiment, stating: “To me, America was always the land of the possible. Thank you for being with us all these years.”

The announcement also featured rare memorabilia — including the iconic American football helmet from the cover of their 1974 album Odds & Sods — further linking The Who’s legacy to their deep connection with the U.S.

Fans can grab tickets starting May 13 via Citi and The Who Fan Club presales, with general ticket sales launching May 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

While this isn’t the band’s first “farewell” — the original took place in 1982 — both Daltrey and Townshend are now in their 80s, making this final tour feel more definitive than ever. One last chance to see the band that shaped generations of rock.

The Who – The Song Is Over North American Farewell Tour Dates

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena