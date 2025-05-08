Kanye West Claims Streaming Platforms Banned His New Track “Heil Hitler”

Kanye West — Ye — is again at the center of controversy following the removal of his latest track “Heil Hitler” from digital streaming platforms.

The provocative song, which Ye uploaded to SoundCloud on May 8, was swiftly removed. In a post on X, Ye accused platforms of censorship, writing:

“Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable. They’re literally keeping the n—–s down.”

The song features Ye addressing personal grievances, including his custody battle with Kim Kardashian and alleged bank account freezes, while repeating the phrase “Heil Hitler” and calling himself a “villain.” The outro even includes a German speech attributed to Adolf Hitler — a move that has drawn widespread outrage.

“Even with all this money and fame, I still can’t see my children,” Ye raps on the track.

“Heil Hitler” is reportedly part of his upcoming project titled CUCK, alongside another album in the works called Bully. Amid this musical rollout, Ye also walked off a Piers Morgan interview, adding to the week’s turbulent headlines.

Ye’s critics — including Morgan — have condemned the artist’s increasingly antisemitic and confrontational behavior, calling him a “vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick.”

Whether the song will return to streaming platforms remains unclear, but it has already intensified the industry’s ethical debates on free speech vs. hate speech, art vs. accountability.

Ye has premiered the music video for his upcoming single “Heil Hitler.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/8l5fna2ces — AF Post (@AFpost) May 8, 2025