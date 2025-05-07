Kanye West Storms Out of Interview With Piers Morgan After Explosive Exchange: “We Can Circle Back When You Can Count”

Kanye West, now known as Ye, abruptly ended a tense interview with Piers Morgan after just two minutes, walking out mid-conversation during a live virtual appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The exchange, which aired on May 6, quickly devolved into chaos after Morgan attempted to question West about his recent inflammatory behavior on social media and past controversial statements. From the start, Ye bristled at Morgan referring to him by his surname, instead insisting on being called simply “Ye.” Within moments, the conversation became combative.

As Morgan referenced West’s influence and follower count on X (formerly Twitter), Ye interrupted him: “Wait, now, look, right now you’re not going to take inches off my d***, bro. Like, how many followers do I have?” Furious over Morgan’s initial underestimation, Ye accused the host of failing to “take accountability,” then ripped out his earpiece and left the shot.

“That’s it for Ye,” said his associate Sneako, who had joined from Spain, where West is currently residing. Moments later, Sneako also left, visibly irritated by Morgan’s tone.

Morgan didn’t hold back on social media afterward. He posted clips of the walkout and wrote on X: “Ye did walk out, after two minutes… because he’s a sniveling little coward… Happy to continue the interview when/if you grow a pair.” In another post, he called West a “massive d**k.”

This marks yet another controversial moment in Ye’s increasingly turbulent media presence, which continues to draw fire for his history of antisemitic remarks. Morgan defended his decision to host the rapper: “No one holds him to account. I wanted to ask why he’s allowed to continue spreading hate speech on X when others get banned for far less.”

We’ll circle back when he is ready to answer questions about why he loves Hitler and hates Jews. https://t.co/6k8AbxWa4q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2025

While the full interview never played out, the brief encounter was more than enough to spark headlines — and yet another social media firestorm around West’s unpredictable public persona.