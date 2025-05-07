Slave Shipwrecks Discovered Off Costa Rica Reveal Denmark’s Forgotten Role in 18th Century Trade

In a groundbreaking underwater discovery, two shipwrecks found off the coast of Costa Rica have unveiled a grim but crucial chapter in maritime history. Once thought to be pirate ships, these vessels—Fridericus Quartus and Christianus Quintus—are now confirmed to have been part of the Danish West India Company’s slave trade operations in the early 1700s.

Recent analyses revealed that these ships were transporting enslaved Africans to Danish colonies in the Caribbean. The Fridericus Quartus met its end following a revolt by captives aboard, while the Christianus Quintus was wrecked by powerful storms. Archaeological teams identified distinct yellow bricks and artifacts that traced the ships’ origins directly back to Denmark, rewriting long-standing assumptions about their purpose and nationality.

This discovery is not just about sunken ships—it’s about revealing Denmark’s overlooked involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. With many European powers often spotlighted for their colonial crimes, Denmark’s role has largely remained under the radar. These findings bring historical accountability to the surface and offer a more accurate narrative of global exploitation during the 18th century.

- Advertisement -

For Costa Rica, the wrecks add depth to the country’s colonial past, while for the global community, they present a stark reminder of the violence and resistance that marked the slave trade. The research also paves the way for future explorations into how colonial shipping routes shaped modern society—and how the ocean still guards the truth.