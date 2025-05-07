Killer Fungi Threatens Millions as Climate Heats Up: Europe and UK at Risk by 2100

In a stark warning backed by the Wellcome Trust, scientists in 2025 report that deadly fungal pathogens—especially Aspergillus fumigatus—are moving into new regions of Europe, the UK, and Asia as global temperatures rise. These killer fungi, typically found in warmer climates, now pose a serious public health threat to millions, due to their rapid spread and resistance to treatment.

According to lead researcher Dr. Norman van Rhijn of Manchester University, fungal infections already account for 2.5 million deaths annually, with Aspergillus species alone killing up to 1.8 million people a year, especially those with weakened immune systems or respiratory conditions like asthma and cystic fibrosis. As the Earth warms, even healthy populations will face increased risk.

The fungus thrives in compost and high-heat environments—like the human body—and spreads through spores in the air we breathe. With Aspergillus fumigatus projected to expand into 77% more territory by 2100, up to 10 million Europeans could be at risk. Related strains like Aspergillus flavus and niger are expected to follow suit, disrupting ecosystems and food security.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps more chilling, these pathogens are becoming increasingly drug-resistant and hard to detect. Misdiagnosis could become common as they spread into regions unaccustomed to such infections. Scientists liken this rising fungal threat to a real-world version of The Last of Us—but warn that “reality is already scary enough.”

The message is clear: unless fossil fuel use is curbed, the world could face a microbial threat few are prepared for. The race against rising temperatures isn’t just about weather—it’s about survival.