Spotify and Netflix just signed a major deal that’s about to shake up both streaming and podcasting worlds. Starting early 2026, Netflix users in the U.S. will be able to stream a curated lineup of video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer — covering everything from sports and pop culture to lifestyle and true crime.

The move pushes Netflix deeper into the creator-driven content space, while Spotify gets a massive new distribution channel beyond its own app. Basically, it’s a win-win — and a clear message to YouTube that both platforms are stepping into its territory.

Initial shows on Netflix will include The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables, The Mismatch, The Dave Chang Show, Dissect, Conspiracy Theories, and Serial Killers. More titles will roll out later, and international expansion is already on the table.

Lauren Smith, Netflix’s VP of Content Licensing, said the partnership is about “meeting audiences wherever they want to watch,” while Spotify’s Head of Podcasts, Roman Wasenmüller, called it “a new chapter for podcasting” that helps creators reach global audiences.

The collab arrives as video podcasts are exploding in popularity, with YouTube currently dominating the space. Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos had hinted at this move back in 2025, saying the company was “looking at all types of content and creators.”

This deal gives Spotify’s top shows fresh exposure and gives Netflix a new kind of bingeable content — long-form, personality-driven, and built for loyal fanbases. Expect more crossover between platforms as the line between “watching” and “listening” keeps fading.

Featured Launch Titles

🎙️ Sports: The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Mismatch, The Ringer NBA Show, Fairway Rollin’, The McShay Show

🎧 Culture & Lifestyle: The Rewatchables, The Big Picture, The Dave Chang Show, Recipe Club, Dissect

🔍 True Crime: Conspiracy Theories, Serial Killers