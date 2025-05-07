Rihanna Confirms Third Pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala — But Says New Album ‘R9’ Is Still Coming

Rihanna stunned at the 2025 Met Gala not just with her showstopping look, but by confirming that she’s expecting her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky. The news thrilled fans — and immediately reignited questions about the status of her long-awaited ninth album, often dubbed ‘R9’.

In a quick interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the singer addressed those very concerns. Asked whether her pregnancy would further delay the new record, Rihanna responded with a grin: “Maybe a couple [of] videos,” but quickly added, “I can sing.” It’s a reassuring signal for fans who have waited since 2016’s ANTI for a new full-length release.

Back in February, Rihanna spoke more candidly about the creative process with Harper’s BAZAAR, revealing that she’s been in and out of the studio for years. “I went through phases… It’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible,” she explained. “It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it.”

This is what we came for! 🥹 Rihanna glows as she reveals her third pregnancy at the #MetGala and gives an R9 update. pic.twitter.com/EYFDQWFDfP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2025

Between raising two children, running her Fenty empire, and navigating public attention, Rihanna’s been juggling a lot — but 2025 may finally be the year her music returns in earnest. Whether it’s a single, a surprise drop, or just more clues, one thing is clear: motherhood isn’t slowing her down.

With her signature confidence and candid charm, Rihanna continues to write her own timeline — both as a mother of three and a music icon ready to reclaim her space.