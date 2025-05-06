Rihanna Reveals Third Pregnancy with A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together. The news broke when the pop superstar stepped onto the Met Gala 2025 red carpet sporting a visible baby bump, dressed in a sleek, fitted two-piece Miu Miu outfit. Completing the look with knee-high stockings and matching grey heels, Rihanna stunned onlookers with her signature elegance—and a surprise.

Known for arriving fashionably late to the Met Gala, Rihanna did the unexpected this year: she showed up early, alongside her partner A$AP Rocky, instantly making headlines both for her punctuality and pregnancy reveal.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs captured the singer ahead of her red carpet appearance, posting a moody shot of Rihanna in the rain, bump visible, under an umbrella. The caption? “Chance of Showers.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has made major announcements on fashion’s biggest night. Their 2023 Met Gala appearance also coincided with a pregnancy—at the time, Rihanna was expecting their second son, Riot, while wearing a floral-themed Valentino gown. A$AP Rocky complemented her look in a blazer, tie, jeans, and a kilt.

Rihanna famously revealed that pregnancy at another high-profile moment: the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Their first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

In an Interview Magazine profile from April 2024, Rihanna hinted at her growing family: “Sick. How many more kids do you want?” When asked if that meant more than two, she replied, “ I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Now, with baby number three on the way, it looks like Rihanna’s family dreams are well on their way to becoming reality.