André 3000 Drops Surprise Album “7 Piano Sketches” After Met Gala Piano Stunt

André 3000 stole the show at the 2025 Met Gala by arriving on the red carpet with a piano strapped to his back—and it turns out it wasn’t just a visual stunt. The surreal entrance came hand in hand with the surprise release of his new project: 7 Piano Sketches, a minimalist, all-instrumental album running 16 minutes and consisting of—true to its name—seven piano improvisations.

The cover art of the album mirrors André’s Met Gala appearance and aligns with the event’s theme: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Like his 2023 flute-based album New Blue Sun, this latest release is free of vocals. A tagline on the album reads: “Warning: No Bars.” It’s a nod to André’s unorthodox creative process: “I just place my fingers on the keys and move them until I find something I like,” he writes. He doesn’t know the notes or chords being played, and that’s exactly the point.

Musical inspirations for the album include Thelonious Monk, McCoy Tyner, Philip Glass, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Sondheim, and Vince Guaraldi. Most of the tracks were recorded informally on André’s iPhone or laptop mic, in a sparsely furnished house in Texas where he lived with his son—just beds, a TV, and a piano. Only one track, “Blueberries,” was recorded in a studio.

Originally, André jokingly titled the album The Best Worst Rap Album In History, a nod to the fact that despite being a rap icon, the album has no lyrics at all. “It’s the worst rap album because there are no bars,” he explains in the liner notes, “but the best because it’s emotionally freeing.”

Meanwhile, a major milestone is on the horizon: Outkast—André 3000 and Big Boi—are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joining legends like Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.